Air Systems International releases 2019 Master Catalog

Air Systems International Inc. has released its new 2019 Master Catalog in print and digital forms. The 2019 catalog features Air Systems' most popular items, including the Breather Box® Grade-D Air Filtration System, Saddle Vent® Confined Space Ventilation Kits, AIR-KADDY SCBA Storage Racks, MULTI-PAK Breathing Air Cylinder Carts, Ergo-Air® Carts, Air- Light® Portable Area Lighting Systems and the Breathing Air Transporter bottled air cart system. The catalog also features Air Systems' newest product line addition: 12-inch explosion-proof axial fans and kits.

To download a PDF version of the catalog, visit www.airsystems.com.

For more information, call Stephen Durr at (757) 424-3967 or email sales@airsystems.com.

