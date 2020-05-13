Air Systems adds Explosion-Proof Area Light to Air-Light® Family

The Air-Light® EX comes with two light heads, which can move independently in any direction, andprovide 2500 lumens per light. Each light is powered by a 12 VDC rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack,with a run time of 3.5+ hours when illuminating both lights on high (5000 lumens) and 14+ hours on low(1250 total lumens).

The Air-Light® EX light heads rise to 70” from the ground and feature dual locking legs which extend 16”to stabilize on uneven terrain. The EX can be used indoors or outdoors, in any weather condition, and inthe most demanding hazardous location work environments.

The Air-Light® EX applications include hazardous locations such as chemical plants, storage tankinspections, power generation and maintenance including electric, nuclear, hydro & natural gas, water andwastewater treatment plants, shipyards, oil & gas facilities, refineries, and utility locations.

Explosion-Proof Certifications - Light and Battery Certified by Intertek:

Class I, Div 1 & 2; Groups C & D

Class II, Div 1 & 2; Groups E, F, & G

CSA Zones 1 & 2; Zones 20, 21, & 22

Approved for wet locations - NEMA Type 6P

For additional information on Air Systems’ lighting product line, including the new Air-Light® EX, pleasevisit our web site at: http://www.airsystems.com/ and click on the Portable Lighting tab.