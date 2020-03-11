New safety tech takes center stage at MSA Investor Day

Taking center stage at the New York Stock Exchange

for MSA's most recent Investor Day were some of MSA's latest innovations, including:

The V-Series line of fall protection harnesses, MSA's newest and most comfortable harness line comprising three full-body, racing-style harness options.

The ALTAIR® io 360, which bridges the gap between a portable gas detector and a fixed system, expanding the company's addressable market into the area-monitoring space.

LUNAR, an all-new, wireless, handheld device that enables firefighter ranging, thermal imaging and motion detection through cloud and GPS technologies.

The 5000 Series of gas monitors, which enhance facility protection levels while lowering total cost of ownership for customers through MSA's patented sensor technology.

The V-Gard® H1 Safety Helmet, a new climbing-style industrial helmet designed for specific applications including tower climbing and confined space entry.

