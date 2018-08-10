Bollé Safety launches the Ultim8

Bollé Safety's Ultim8 sealed eye protection for use in extreme work environments.

Bollé Safety has introduced the Ultim8, the most advanced sealed eye protection for use in extreme work environments.

Developed exclusively to prevent debris of any sort from entering the eye, the Ultim8 is a combination spectacle and goggle that completely seals the orbital area of the eye. With a versatile conversion kit as part of the package, this frame features PC/TPR (polycarbonate/ thermoplastic rubber) pivoting temples, TPR waterproof foam, and a removable adjustable strap. Available with a clear or smoke lens and featuring exclusive PlatinumÂ® anti-fog/ anti-scratch coating, this fully sealed eyewear provides the maximum in protection, comfort and performance. When worn with retainer strap, this frame is rated D3/D4/D5 for protection against liquid splash, dust and fine dust.

For more information, visit www. bollesafety-usa.com or call (800) 262-7306.