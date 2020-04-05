Andax's Transformer Containment Bag™ named 'Product of the Year'

Andax's new Transformer Containment Bag™ was recently named the 2019 PLANT ENGINEERING – Product of the Year winner in the Safety category.

The Transformer Containment Bag safely contains leaking transformers and ensures 100-percent OSHA-compliant lifting, allowing complete access to the transformer manufacturer's lifting lugs while lifting, moving and storing transformers.

The Transformer Containment Bag's ease of use provides line crews with access to the transformer while contained, so crew members can perform maintenance such as removing oil, performing testing procedures and documentation. The transformer can then be encapsulated for storage by lifting the attached, clear, flexible duffle up over the transformer. Once secured, a 100-percent weatherproof outdoor storage containment solution is created.

