12" certified explosion-proof axial fans for hazardous locations

Air Systems International introduces two new 12” certified explosion-proof axial fans, model numbers CVF-12EXP and CVF-12EX22, to the Air Systems’ ventilation line. The rugged, lightweight conductive polyethylene fan is designed to accommodate a variety of applications as well as demanding job site conditions in hazardous locations at an economical price.

The CVF-12EXP 12” axial fan is CSA C/US certified for electrical outdoor use in all weather. Features include a 115 VAC, 1.5 HP, 60 Hz, 1 phase, 25 foot power cord, sealed on/off switch and features 5 anti-static fan blades, 25 foot power cord. The fan weighs in at 52 lbs. / 23.6 Kg. An optional 220 VAC, 50/60 Hz model, CVF-12EX22, is also available and features ATEX/IECEx approvals.

12” Explosion-proof Axial FanModel CVF-12EXP

The 12” axial fan free flows 2,400 cfm and 2,334 cfm with 15’ duct & one 90° bend.

The new explosion-proof fan will also be sold as a canister fan and include the 12” axial fan, a conductive duct carrier and 15 foot (CVF12EXP15) or 25 foot (CVF12EXP25) of 12” conductive duct.

A new 12” conductive Saddle Vent®, SV-18912-B, is also available. With the Saddle Vent® System in place, continuous ventilation is supplied to the workers and eliminating the need to remove the air duct each time a worker needs to enter or exit a confined space, increasing safety and productivity.

Applications for the fan, duct canister and Saddle Vent® include ventilating hazardous locations, manhole entry, petrochemical tanks, shipbuilding & repair, and tank cleaning.

12” Explosion-proof Axial Fan with 15’ Conductive Duct & Conductive Duct CanisterModel CVF12EXP15

The 12” explosion-proof axial fans, canister fans, and 12” Saddle Vent® are ready to ship.

For additional information on Air Systems’ CVF ventilation line, please visit our web site at: http://www.airsystems.com/ and click on the Ventilation tab.About Air Systems International IncorporatedAir Systems International is a privately owned company founded in Chesapeake, Virginia in 1984. Air Systems International manufactures Grade-D breathing air filtration units, air cylinder carts, confined space ventilation equipment, portable area lighting, and environmental control products.

Contact:

Stephen Durr, Marketing Manager

Phone: (757) 424-3967

stephen@airsystems.com