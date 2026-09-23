Zach Boudreaux joins Bilfinger as SVP, Asset Performance

Bilfinger has appointed Zach Boudreaux as senior vice president, Asset Performance, United States, adding new leadership to a business line the company is actively working to strengthen across the U.S. market.

Expand Zach Boudreaux SVP of Asset Performance

In this role, Boudreaux will lead Bilfinger's U.S. Asset Performance business, which helps industrial customers keep their plants and equipment running reliably, safely and efficiently. That work spans maintenance, reliability engineering, inspection and turnaround support for facilities in the chemical, petrochemical, energy and other process industries.

Bilfinger is an international industrial services provider focused on improving the efficiency of assets, ensuring high levels of availability and reducing maintenance costs for customers in the process industry, and looks forward to the impact Zach Boudreaux will make.