Yudell brings extensive security experience to BearCom

Marty Yudell has joined the BearCom Houston team as a senior certified solutions consultant.

Yudell will be responsible for driving business development opportunities in the petrochemical industry for surveillance cameras, emergency notification systems and all facets of facility security. He has 25 years of experience in the industry and served as vice president of the security division at Alliance Wireless Technologies from 2001 to 2018.

