Baker Concrete Construction: Your partner in driving project value

When it comes to large industrial construction projects, experience and accountability are everything.

Baker Concrete Construction brings that and more to every project. The nation’s leading concrete contractor, Baker provides a full scope of concrete construction and related services. From massive industrial foundations to complete civil packages, Baker has the resources and capabilities to tackle core construction and specialty concrete projects of all sizes and complexities.

As the Vice President of Strategic Clients for Baker, I provide expert relationship support to ensure Baker executes faster, smarter, safer, and better. With more than 32 years of experience in the construction industry, I offer the knowledge and expertise to anticipate clients’ needs and ensure we exceed expectations. Baker has a well-earned reputation for excellence, and I’m proud to support the teams that make this company great.

My areas of market expertise include LNG and oil and gas terminals; nuclear fuels and power plants; fossil fuel power plant upgrades; green industrial gas plants; alternative and renewable power; renewable biofuel plants; federal, public, and private heavy construction; carbon capture and carbon sequestration; water and wastewater treatment construction; EPCM projects; data centers; microchip plants; and carbon emissions reduction with concrete technologies.

My industry expertise and involvement extend to:

Construction Industry Institute, Board of Advisors, Executive Committee

Carbon Management and Energy Sustainability Board, University of Houston

CM, GC, EPC, EPCM, design build, and construction project needs analysis early in FEED

Public speaking and mentoring

Nuclear projects

Based in Houston, Texas, I partner with clients across a region that stretches from the Mississippi River to the West Coast. Want to learn how Baker can bring more value to your project? Contact me at NussmeierR@BakerConcrete.com.