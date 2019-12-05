Wood appoints new CEO in the Americas

Wood has appointed Stephanie Cox as CEO of its Americas business, succeeding Andrew Stewart, who has been appointed executive president of strategy and development for the global business.

Stephanie Cox, Wood

Responsible for the firm's $4 billion asset solutions business, which employs approximately 20,000 people working across the U.S., Canada, Trinidad, Brazil, Mexico and Guyana, Cox will be based in Houston and report directly to Wood Chief Executive Robin Watson.

