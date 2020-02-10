Wood appoints leader to grow downstream, chemicals business in La.

BRYAN KNOST, Vice President of Operations, Wood plc

Wood has appointed Bryan Knost as vice president of operations for its downstream and chemicals business in the Americas.

The appointment will support strategic and regional growth, with Knost's primary focus on expanding Wood's downstream and chemicals presence in Louisiana. Knost will leverage the business' extensive capital project expertise and capabilities, including FEED, detailed design, engineering, construction, procurement, operations and maintenance, commissioning, project management and fabrication.

For more information, visit www.woodplc.com or call (281) 222-7546.