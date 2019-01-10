Williams appoints Scott Hallam as senior VP of Atlantic-Gulf operating area

Scott Hallam

The Williams Companies, Inc. announced that Scott Hallam has been named senior vice president over the company’s Atlantic-Gulf Operating Area, succeeding Frank Ferazzi, who previously announced his retirement.

Hallam has most recently served as vice president and general manager, Eastern Interstates (including oversight of Williams’ Transco pipeline system) in the Atlantic-Gulf Operating Area. Previously, Hallam was vice president over operational activities in Williams’ Northeast G&P Operating Area and, prior to that, led Development and Operations in the Utica as a general manager for Access Midstream.

“I am pleased to announce this well-earned promotion for Scott,” said Micheal Dunn, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Williams. “Whether leading operations and commercial activities for Transco, Cardinal Pipeline and Pine Needle LNG or leading operations in our Bradford, Utica and Susquehanna supply hubs as he has done at Williams, Scott has distinguished himself as a talented leader whose focus on strong execution and customer service has consistently delivered outstanding results.”

Dunn also praised outgoing Senior Vice President Frank Ferazzi for his work with the operating area.

“Frank’s many contributions to Williams have been significant and long-lasting. The successful commissioning of several large-scale expansion projects under his leadership, including Atlantic Sunrise, have positioned Williams to serve the growing demand for our services,” Dunn said. “We wish Frank all the best in his retirement.”

Hallam stated, “I am honored to lead Williams’ Atlantic-Gulf Operating Area and its terrific team of professionals as we work to continue delivering tremendous service to our customers and strong results for our business with our unmatched assets.”