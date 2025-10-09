Sam Elliott to join Beard Construction Group’s Business Development team

Sam Elliott has joined Beard Construction Group’s Business Development team. In this role, Sam will focus on growing their integrated civil construction business throughout the River Region and supporting expansion across the broader Gulf Coast as opportunities arise.

Sam has more than 20 years of experience in the industrial and chemical market sectors. Having spent most of his career with a petrochemical manufacturer, his career reflects a strong track record of building and leading high-performing teams, managing complex contractor networks, and delivering safe, efficient, and cost-effective projects in demanding environments.

In addition to his professional expertise, Sam is a highly engaged community leader. He has served as Chapter President and Executive Board Member for CCA Louisiana, Treasurer for Ducks Unlimited, and has been an active volunteer with United Way of St. Charles and other local organizations.

Sam’s combination of industrial knowledge, contractor management experience, and community leadership makes him a strong addition to Beard’s commitment to building with integrity and expanding relationships across the region.

Please join us in congratulating Sam on the Beard team!