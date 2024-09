Vecta Environmental Services has hired Luke Mazur as VP-HSE.

Mazur has a history of working in the O&G, petrochemical and maintenance and construction industries, specifically in petroleum, EHS, inspection, risk assessment and occupational health. Recently, he was owner and president of the Houston-based consulting firm, Gulf Coast Safety Solutions.