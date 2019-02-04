Vallen names Will Lutz as Executive Vice President of Sales

Vallen Distribution Inc., an industrial distributor providing solutions, services and MRO products, has named Will Lutz as executive vice president of sales. Previously senior vice president of sales, Lutz will lead sales efforts for the organization, implementing Vallen’s customer-focused solution selling approach.

Will Lutz, Vallen Distribution Inc.

“Will has put his stamp on the future of our sales organization through successful collaboration and performance across our core MRO, national accounts, integrated solutions and business development teams,” said Chuck Delph, president of Vallen. “This appointment reflects Will’s continued contributions and leadership of Vallen’s sales efforts.”

Lutz is a 27-year veteran in the industrial distribution industry, having served in previous roles in sales and operations with companies that were acquired or merged with Vallen.