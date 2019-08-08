United Rentals makes promotions

Two 20-year leaders of United Rentals have been promoted to new roles on the executive team, effective immediately: Paul McDonnell as chief commercial officer and Dale Asplund as COO.

David Scott has been promoted to the position of senior vice president, specialty operations, and will report to McDonnell. Scott has over 28 years of broad industry experience in general rentals, pumps, power and HVAC.

PAUL McDONNELL, Chief Commercial Officer, United Rentals

DALE ASPLUND, COO, United Rentals

DAVID SCOTT, Senior Vice President, United Rentals

For more information, visit www. unitedrentals.com or call (203) 618-7122.

