Ellen Carter has joined Turnaround Logistics as its sales and operations specialist. She will

Ellen Carter, Turnaround Logistics

predominantly focus on inside sales and project management for the blast shelter segment of Turnaround Logistics. In addition, she will handle inside sales duties such as building proposals, educating customers and managing client relationships. Carter has more than 15 years of industry experience.

For more information, visit www.turnaroundlogisticsinc.com or call (281) 478-4670.