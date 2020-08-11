Troop Industrial expands team, makes promotions

PASADENA, Texas -- Troop Industrial is expanding its Pasadena, Texas, branch, with the addition of Pedro Rodriguez, the new business development manager. Janie Perez, formerly inside sales, has been promoted to branch manager. Perez will succeed Kim Bohac, who has been promoted to director of operations.

Rodriguez will focus his efforts on growing Troop Industrial's customer base in the Houston Ship Channel. He comes to Troop with 20-plus years of industry experience.

Perez will manage the Pasadena branch with a dual focus on customer retention and growth and efficient and successful operations.

Bohac will focus on streamlining processes, implementing new procedures and creating continuity throughout Troop Industrial.

