Total Safety recently promoted Paul Tyree, formerly president of global business, to the role of chief commercial officer. In his new role, Tyree will be responsible for all global sales, marketing, product management and innovation, pricing, business development, strategic planning, and mergers and acquisitions across all business units. Tyree will report to George Ristevski, Total Safety CEO.

Paul Tyree, Total Safety

For more information, visit www.totalsafety.com or call (888) 328-6825.