The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has a new executive director, but he is not a newcomer to the agency. TCEQ Chairman Bryan W. Shaw, Ph.D., P.E. announced the appointment of Toby Baker as executive director effective today at 1 p.m.

“Toby Baker brings a wealth of experience to the very important job of leading the TCEQ, not only as a now former commissioner, but also in his previous roles in state government,” says Shaw. “He is an asset to both the agency staff and the people of Texas as whole.”

“I am looking forward to bringing a unique perspective to the role of executive director,” says Baker. “My goal is to provide the commission with the best information, so they have what they need to make their often tough decisions. I am grateful for the honor of continuing to serve the state of Texas in this new capacity.”

Baker was appointed as commissioner by then-governor Rick Perry in April 2012. He is best known for serving as Governors Perry and Abbott’s designee to the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council where he oversees the disbursement of grants in the RESTORE program stemming from the settlement of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. He also created a cross-border initiative to meet with his counterparts in Mexico to address shared environmental challenges.

“I have worked with Toby Baker for many years and know him to be a very capable leader,” says TCEQ Commissioner Jon Niermann. “And given his experience, he is well versed in the array of environmental issues and is well positioned to guide the agency with confidence from day one in his new role.”

A confirmed Aggie and former member of the Corps. of Cadets, he received both his bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in Public Service and Administration from Texas A&M. He is also a graduate of the National Outdoor Leadership School and the Governor’s Executive Development Program at the University of Texas LBJ School of Public Affairs.

Baker replaces Richard Hyde, P.E., who retired at the end of March.