TCEQ announces leaders to four top positions

Photo courtesy: Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)

Agency fills deputy executive director slots, two deputy director roles

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality announced today that three veteran agency leaders and a former state environmental attorney will fill top leadership positions.

Deputy Executive Directors

Ramiro Garcia, Jr., former deputy director of TCEQ’s Office of Compliance and Enforcement, and L’Oreal W. Stepney, P.E., former deputy director of TCEQ’s Office of Water, will serve as the agency’s deputy executive directors. Garcia and Stepney, who have a combined 54 years at TCEQ, will assist Executive Director Toby Baker in the administration of the agency.

Garcia joined TCEQ’s Petroleum Storage Tank Division in 1994, where he previously worked as a Mickey Leland environmental intern. Since then, Garcia has been an investigator, team lead, section manager, and area director. Garcia became deputy director of the Office of Compliance and Enforcement in 2012. He held the post until his recent promotion to deputy executive director.

Stepney began her career at TCEQ in 1992 in the Air Permitting Division as a new source review permit writer. She would go on to earn an array of titles including work lead, section manager, division director, and assistant deputy director. In 2009 Stepney was named deputy director of the Office of Water. She held the post until her recent promotion to deputy executive director.

"I am grateful to work alongside these two extraordinary individuals who are known leaders at TCEQ," Baker said. "Both Ramiro and L’Oreal bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the agency, and I am excited to continue to serve the State of Texas with them."

Deputy Director – Office of Water

Earl Lott, former director of the Waste Permits Division for 12 years, has been named deputy director of the Office of Water. Lott will lead the office in working toward ensuring that Texas water is clean and available. This includes all aspects of planning, permitting, and monitoring to protect the state’s water resources. Lott got his start in the agency in 1995 as an engineering specialist and has since served in several management roles including team lead, section manager, and assistant deputy.

Deputy Director – Office of Compliance and Enforcement

New to TCEQ leadership will be Craig Pritzlaff, Assistant Attorney General for the Office of the Attorney General, Administrative Law Division. Effective Sept. 8, Pritzlaff will lead the Office of Compliance and Enforcement, ensuring compliance with state environmental laws, responding to emergencies and natural disasters, overseeing dam safety and monitoring Texas air quality. Prior to serving as chief of the Administrative Law Division for the Office of the Attorney General, Pritzlaff was a deputy chief in the Environmental Protection Division. His legal expertise is supplemented by his experience as an environmental scientist and regulator with federal, local and state agencies, including with TCEQ from 1997-1998.

"Earl and Craig are the right individuals for these critical roles," Baker said. "They’ve both demonstrated effective leadership throughout their careers in a myriad of ways. I look forward to seeing their contributions to these offices that are key to our mission of protecting public health and our environment."