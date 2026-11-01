Targa Resources names Brent Secrest President, Logistics and Transportation

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People Going Places

Brent Secrest joined Targa Resources as president, logistics and transportation, bringing more than two decades of midstream experience to the role, most recently serving as executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Enterprise Products Partners, where he oversaw commercial activities spanning natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and exports.

Houston-based Targa Resources owns and operates domestic midstream energy infrastructure connecting natural gas and NGLs to domestic and international markets.

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