Talos Energy appoints Shane Young as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced the appointment of Shannon E. Young, III as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Talos, effective May 16, 2019. Michael L. Harding, II, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer, will continue to serve as the Chief Accounting Officer of the Company on an interim basis for a mutually agreed period.

Prior to joining Talos, Mr. Young, 48, served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sheridan Production Company, LLC since 2016, where he oversaw Sheridan's finance organization. Before joining Sheridan, Mr. Young served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. from September 2015 to July 2016. Prior to joining Cobalt, Mr. Young served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Talos Energy LLC from December 2014 to September 2015. Prior to joining Talos Energy LLC, Mr. Young served as a Managing Director at Goldman, Sachs & Co. from July 2010 to December 2014, and was previously an investment banker at Morgan Stanley from August 1998 to July 2010. Mr. Young earned a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA, with distinction, from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. Mr. Young has significant expertise on a broad range of public and private capital raising, and M&A execution and brings a wealth of experience as a senior finance executive.

Timothy S. Duncan, Talos's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to have Shane back as EVP and CFO. I have known Shane for over 20 years and have always appreciated and admired his extensive background and knowledge of capital markets and his experience leading strategic transactions, both of which will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow Talos." Mr. Duncan added, "I'm also deeply appreciative of Mike for his many contributions to Talos. He has been with us since the Company's inception, always answered when called upon and consistently performed admirably and professionally. Talos would not be where it is without Mike's efforts and we are grateful that he is assisting the Company with this transition."

Talos today also announced the promotion of Sergio L. Maiworm Jr. to Vice President of Finance, Investor Relations and Treasurer of the Company. Prior to joining Talos in 2018 as Director of Finance and Investor Relations, Sergio was an investment banker with Deutsche Bank, where he advised clients in the exploration and production sector on public and private capital raisings and strategic transactions. Before Deutsche Bank, Mr. Maiworm was a lead in the global M&A group of Royal Dutch Shell. Previously, Mr. Maiworm served as a Director of Finance at ION Geophysical Corporation and spent over eight years at Transocean, where he held positions of increasing responsibility. Mr. Maiworm started his career in the Audit practice of Deloitte & Touche.

Mr. Duncan added, "Sergio has done a fantastic job since his arrival shortly before the closing of the Stone transaction. He has been instrumental in advancing our IR efforts over the last twelve months and has shown tremendous leadership on corporate finance. He has earned the opportunity for further visibility."