SWAT expands business development team

Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) has added Bryan Davidson as a business development manager for the Gulf Coast. Davidson will work in Texas to expand SWAT's mechanical and heat exchanger service divisions in the Golden Triangle area, while always keeping safety first. He comes to SWAT with over 15 years of industry experience, specializing in heat exchanger cleaning and repair.

Bryan Davidson, Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT)

For more information, visit www.swatservice.com or call (713) 628-5291.