SUPERIOR adds territory managers in South Texas, Golden Triangle

SUPERIOR (SPR) has hired Andy Simcik as South Texas territory manager and Brandon Spurlock as Golden Triangle territory manager. Simcik and Spurlock will be responsible for operations and sales efforts in their respective territories, bringing numerous years of experience in portable machining and joint integrity solutions. Both Simcik and Spurlock have a track record of success in the industry and are instrumental additions to SPR.

For more information, visit www.sprtool.com or call (713) 331-5550.