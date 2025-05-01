Superheat welcomes Romjue as director of induction

Superheat is proud to announce the addition of Daniel Romjue as its new director of induction.

He brings more than 23 years of industry experience and a strong reputation for innovation and leadership in the induction equipment rental space.

Based in Houston, Texas, Romjue holds both a BA and an MBA in Business and is affiliated with the American Welding Society. His deep industry knowledge spans both technical execution and business strategy, making him an ideal fit for Superheat’s forward-thinking approach to thermal technology solutions.

Romjue is no stranger to the company. Having previously worked with Superheat as a vendor, he gained first-hand insight into its culture of innovation and operational excellence. This background, combined with a shared vision for growth, laid the foundation for what both parties see as a natural and strategic alignment.

In his new role, Romjue aims to build a cutting-edge induction heating program that reflects the multi-tiered, integrated approach that has made Superheat’s resistance division a leader in the field. His goal is to offer clients scalable and interconnected solutions that elevate Superheat’s service offerings and reinforce its leadership position in the market.

Outside of work, Romjue leads an active lifestyle that includes scuba diving, cycling, fitness, and world travel. His adventurous spirit and passion for excellence are evident both personally and professionally.

With Romjue now leading the induction division, Superheat is well positioned for continued growth. Clients and partners are encouraged to reach out with any induction heating inquiries as the company expands its capabilities under his leadership.