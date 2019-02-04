Houston-area ministry Inspire Women has recognized the founder of Sun Coast Resources Inc.,

Kayty Lehne, Sun Coast Resources Inc.

Kathy Lehne, as a distinguished honoree at its 18th Annual Awards Luncheon. Sun Coast is one of the largest wholesale petroleum marketers in the nation and one of the largest woman-owned businesses in Texas. Funds raised at the event will benefit the training of women for missions and ministry to reach abused kids, trafficked women, at-risk youth, drug addicts and alcoholics served through hundreds of different ministries.

For more information, visit www.suncoastresources.com or call (713) 844-9600.