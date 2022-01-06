Strickland advances to business agent for Millwright Local 1263

The Southern States Millwright Regional Council (SSMRC) recently promoted Robert Strickland to serve as business agent of Millwright Local 1263, which covers Georgia and the Carolinas.

Strickland, an eight-year member of Local 1263, will draw on his experiences in the field to help him as a business agent. Before joining Local 1263, Strickland served in security forces with the Marine Corps and worked in asset protection and management.

For more information, visit www.southernstatesmillwrights.org or call (855) 577-7672.