StoneAge welcomes new Sales Director-Americas

DAN DE LA TORRE, Sales Director-Americas, StoneAge

We are pleased to welcome Dan De La Torre to the StoneAge team as the Sales Director-Americas. He will be based out of Phoenix, and will provide sales to our customers throughout the Americas.

Dan has had many distinct roles during his tenure in industrial services for the past two decades and is very familiar with StoneAge products and our industry. Additionally, Dan is bilingual and has extensive work experience in the United States, Mexico, Columbia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East and integrates these experiences into sales and exceptional multi-cultural relationships.