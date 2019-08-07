StoneAge adds to sales team

Jonathan Wood has joined StoneAge Inc.'s sales team. As the Northeast regional sales manager for the water blast division, Wood will support contractors, end-users, resellers and plants in U.S. states such as Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Kentucky, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, Delaware, New Jersey, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Maine.

Jonathan Wood, StoneAge

For more information, visit www.stoneagetools.com or call (866) 795-1586.