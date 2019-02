oetomo

Chevron Corp. has named Steven Green president of Chevron North America Exploration and Production, effective March 1, 2019.

Green succeeds Jeff Shellebarger, who is retiring from Chevron after 38 years of distinguished service. Green, who is currently president of Chevron Asia Pacific Exploration and Production, will oversee Chevron's exploration and production activities throughout North America.

For more information, visit www.chevron.com or call (925) 842-1000.