WILLIAM SPERRY, Vice President and CFO, Hubbell Inc., Board Member, MSA

The board of directors of MSA has elected William R. Sperry, senior vice president and CFO of Hubbell Inc., to join the board. Sperry was elected as part of the MSA board's succession plan for director retirement.

