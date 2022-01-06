Smith appointed as Pro-Surve corporate safety manager

Pro-Surve Technical Services has appointed Kevin Smith as its new corporate safety manager.

Smith has over 10 years of experience providing successful safety, health and environmental management services within the petrochemical and water treatment industries. In this role, Smith will support Pro-Surve's safety, health and environmental program nationwide.

Smith is also a multi-certification holder through the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.

For more information, visit www.pro-surve.com or call (281) 922-0200.