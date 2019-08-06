Slack & Co.'s Tesson appointed to Texas One Call Board

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Richard Tesson of Slack & Co. Contracting Inc. to serve a two-year term on the One Call Board of Texas. The 12-member board has authority over the statewide "Call Before You Dig" notification system that works to prevent accidents and/or service interruptions.

A huge advocate of jobsite and trench safety, Tesson joined Slack & Co. in 2013 as risk manager and was named special projects manager in 2018. He has chaired the American Subcontractors Association Houston Risk Managers' Peer Group since 2016 and co-chaired the Damage Prevention Council of Southeast Texas from 2016 to 2018.

For more information, visit www.slackandco.com or call (713) 838-7300.