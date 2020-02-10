Slack & Co.'s Jones selected for Leadership AGC

JENNIFER JONES, Manager of Training and Recruitment, Slack & Co. Contracting Inc.

Jennifer Jones, manager of training and recruitment at Slack & Co. Contracting Inc., was recently selected to join AGC Houston's 2019-2020 Leadership AGC class.

A respected member of Slack & Co.'s management team, Jones has worked in the construction industry for 15 years, primarily in recruitment and workforce development. She is a highly active member of several workforce development committees and is a huge advocate for providing career paths for unskilled laborers.

For more information, visit www.slackandco.com or call (713) 838-7300.