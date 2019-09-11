Slack & Co. adds strategic account manager

ELIZABETH HILL, Strategic Account Manager, Slack & Co. Contracting Inc.

Elizabeth Hill has joined Slack & Co. Contracting Inc. as strategic account manager. She's responsible for generating business relationships with industrial clients who contract their earthmoving, utilities, site work and pad construction with outside contractors.

Hill joins Slack & Co. with 10 years of industrial and commercial contracting business development and key account management experience, working with major oil, gas and terminal companies, EPC firms and general contractors. She has longstanding involvement with the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce, Houston Business Roundtable, the Economic Alliance Port Region and the Port of Galveston Region.

For more information, visit www. slackandco.com or call (713) 838-7300.