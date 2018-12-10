Long-time Texas union carpenter is the newest council representative for the Central South Carpenters Regional Council. Shawn Walker now represents Local 429, covering the North Texas area.

Walker specializes in scaffold, interior systems and concrete. For the past two years, he’s also been a full-time carpenter training instructor for the Arlington training center, specializing in industrial scaffolding and floor covering.

For more information, visit www. centralsouthcarpenters.org or call (877) 927-8876.