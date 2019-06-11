SAFETY FIRST! Certification recognizes hundreds of hours of training and years of experience

Brandon Morrow, Star Electric, and Patrick Murphy, TEEX, EHS Instructor.

Brandon Morrow (Star Electric; Odessa, TX) has been recognized as a Certified Safety & Health Official (CSHO) by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX), a component agency of the Texas A&M University System. In July of 1994, the TEEX OSHA Training Institute Education Center was designated by the OSHA Training Institute as an Education Center for Region VI. The center equips individuals with the knowledge and skills to maintain voluntary compliance with OSHA regulations and provide a safe workplace for their employees. The attainment of the CSHO designation is a culmination of many years of experience within the safety profession and a minimum of 237 hours of classroom training through TEEX. The designation is designed for personnel in the public or private sector who perform safety and health work on a daily basis or have safety oversight responsibilities of other workers, including inspections and audits. Brandon is to be congratulated on this achievement and to his dedication to providing a safe and healthy work environment for his company and fellow employees.