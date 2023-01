Sadowski chosen CEO of Axis Industries

Axis Industries has chosen Joe Sadowski as its new CEO.

Sadowski had been CEO at Vac-One Services since July 2020. He brings over 30 years of experience in profit and loss management, sales, business development, marketing and consulting in the industrial and energy markets.

He previously held various leadership roles at Total Safety, Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, and GE Energy and Industrial Services.

