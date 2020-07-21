Saber Power Services promotes Tomek to VP of sales

Kyle Tomek has been promoted to vice president (VP) of sales for Saber Power Services. Tomek is responsible for company-wide sales at Saber, focusing on team development, strategic initiatives and market diversification.

In his previous roles as account manager and sales manager for Saber, Tomek was instrumental in development of the sales division, establishment of key client partnerships, and expansion of the customer base across new and existing markets.

Tomek joined Saber Power Services in 2013 and has more than 15 years of experience in sales, with a decade concentrated in the industrial, petrochemical, utility and midstream industries.

