Russell Shriver joins Woodway Energy Infrastructure as Chief Commercial Officer

Houston-based Woodway Energy Infrastructure named Russell Shriver as chief commercial officer, effective immediately.

Shriver brings nearly 30 years of commercial, strategic and development experience to the role, most recently focused on developing on-site power generation solutions for large-load customers. He previously held senior commercial and development roles at Digital Realty and Vantage Data Centers. Woodway develops, owns and operates intrastate natural gas pipelines serving data centers, power producers, utilities and LNG facilities across Texas.