Rich Randall, a key, longtime manager with The ALL Family of Companies, has been named as the new general manager (GM) of the company’s Columbus, Ohio, branch. Known for his ability to read markets, think strategically and move the needle, he most recently served as operations manager of the Cleveland branch, a position he held for 12 years. Prior to that, Randall spent 11 years on the sales team, primarily serving the heavy highway market. He has also spent time in logistics and dispatch with ALL.

For more information, visit www. allcrane.com or call (800) 232-4100.