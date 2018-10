Raymond A. Aronoff has joined The Brock Group as president and CEO. Aronoff most recently served as COO of BakerCorp. Prior to BakerCorp, Aronoff held positions with the Boston Consulting Group and NASA's Johnson Space Center. Mike McGinnis will be stepping down as chairman and CEO, and will continue engagement with the company as a member of the board of directors.

