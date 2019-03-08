Ramirez tapped to lead San Jacinto College HR department

Sandra Ramirez has been appointed vice chancellor, human resources, organizational and talent effectiveness, at San Jacinto College.

Prior to her appointment as vice chancellor, Ramirez served eight years as vice president of human resources at San Jacinto College. Her experience also includes 17 years in the private sector as director of human resources with Metals USA, human resources manager at Schwan's Global Supply Chain Inc. and senior human resources partner at Celanese Chemicals.

