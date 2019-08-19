Pure Safety Group (PSG) names Piccione CEO

JOE PICCIONE, CEO, Pure Safety Group

Pure Safety Group (PSG), the world’s largest independent height safety product development, manufacturing and training company, today announced it has named Joseph Piccione as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Piccione’s start date with the company will be August 19.

“Joe’s track record of growing companies internationally and leading teams to consistent results with a keen focus on the customer are key as PSG continues its international expansion and innovation trajectory,” said Kevin Coplan, chairperson of the PSG board of directors.

Most recently, Piccione served as CEO of Jindal Films Americas, the world’s largest producer of films used in the food, beverage and consumer markets. Previously, he was CEO of Innovia Films in the U.K., a leading producer of films used in labels, packaging and industrial applications. Piccione has a long history of customer and employee engagement and sales and marketing strategy. He has led the growth of several public and private companies to global scale through operational excellence and financial performance. Piccione will lead PSG’s workforce of more than 350 employees and be based out of the company’s Houston headquarters. He holds a bachelor’s degree in technical careers from Southern Illinois University.

“I am excited to step into PSG at a pivotal growth point and look forward to working with the talented height safety experts on the team,” said Piccione. “Since its inception in 2017, with the coming together of four leading companies in this category, PSG has built a world-class training facility and introduced far more products into the global marketplace than any other company in this business. PSG has quickly solidified its position as the leader in fall protection. This intense focus on keeping workers around the world safe every day is ultimately what drew me to PSG.”

PSG’s most recent expansion is the new availability of its Checkmate products in North America. The company also recently realigned its brands – Checkmate, Guardian and Stronghold (its Ty-Flot dropped object prevention brand) -- into premium and performance categories to allow for further product development opportunities across a broader spectrum of customer needs. Checkmate is the company’s premium product line, and Guardian is its performance line.