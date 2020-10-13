PSG leaders take on roles with standards organizations

Mathew Moreau Pure Safety Group

HOUSTON -- Mathew Moreau, product manager of dropped tools and FME at Pure Safety Group (PSG), has been named chairperson of the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) Standards Committee for Dropped Objects Solutions. Moreau served on the ISEA committee during its early work on the first dropped objects standard, which was released in 2018.

Warren Faber, engineering manager at PSG, has been named vice chair of the ANSI committee that sets safety standards for anchorage connectors for active fall protection systems. Faber was chosen by the committee chair for the position. He has been an active contributor on the committee for six years and sits on several subcommittees for standards, including Z359.13 and Z359.14.

For more information, visit www.puresafetygroup.com or call (800) 466-6385.