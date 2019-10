BRAD FRANCIS, Customer Support Sales Manager, PROGNOST Systems Inc.

Brad Francis recently joined PROGNOST Systems Inc. as a customer support sales manager. His role is to support PROGNOST's current customer base by promoting its customer support services, as well as by being the point-man for spare parts, hardware and software upgrades, service-level agreements and all other customer needs once a project has been purchased.

