Proco Products appoints new president

Mike Lassas was recently appointed to the position of president of Proco Products Inc. Lassas joined Proco Products in October 1994 as an inside sales/customer service representative and was then promoted to assistant marketing/advertising manager in May 2000. In June 2002, he was promoted to regional sales manager.

Lassas became a Proco Products shareholder in 2008, and at that time was appointed vice president, administration. In his new position as president, he will handle all of Proco Products' day-to-day operations.

For more information, visit www.procoproducts.com or call (209) 943-6088.

