Proco Products appoints new president

MIKE LASSAS, President, Proco Products Inc.

Mike Lassas was recently appointed to the position of president of Proco Products Inc. Lassas joined Proco Products in October 1994 as an inside sales/customer service representative and was then promoted to assistant marketing/advertising manager in May 2000. In June 2002, he was promoted to regional sales manager.

Lassas became a Proco Products shareholder in 2008, and at that time was appointed vice president, administration. In his new position as president, he will handle all of Proco Products' day-to-day operations.

For more information, visit www.procoproducts.com or call (209) 943-6088.