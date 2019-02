Phillips 66 has named Rosy Zuklic, former general manager of investor relations, as its new vice president and COO.

Rosy Zuklic, Phillips 66

Prior to her role as general manager of investor relations, Zuklic was manager of clean products supply and exchange for Phillips 66, where she was responsible for ensuring refinery clean product placement and marketing supply across all regions in the U.S.

