Phillips 66 appoints Varghese as head of compensation

Phillips 66 has named Dennis Varghese as head of compensation.

With over a decade of experience in executive compensation, benefits and stock plan administration, Varghese brings a strong background in both human resources and finance.

Prior to joining Phillips 66, he held key compensation and benefits roles with LyondellBasell, Superior Energy Services, Baker Hughes, NRG Energy, Service Corp. International, Fleetwood Business Services, Methodist Health Services and Mieco Product Services.

