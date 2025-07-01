Phillips 66 has named Dennis Varghese as head of compensation.

Expand Phillips 66 appoints Varghese as head of compensation Dennis Varghese, Phillips 66

With over a decade of experience in executive compensation, benefits and stock plan administration, Varghese brings a strong background in both human resources and finance.

Prior to joining Phillips 66, he held key compensation and benefits roles with LyondellBasell, Superior Energy Services, Baker Hughes, NRG Energy, Service Corp. International, Fleetwood Business Services, Methodist Health Services and Mieco Product Services.